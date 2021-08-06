144 new Covid cases, 98 recoveries, no death in J&K

Srinagar, Aug 6 New Covid cases still outnumbered recoveries in J&K on Friday where 144 new cases and 98 recoveries came to light during the last 24 hours although no death was reported during this period.

Officials said 50 cases and 29 recoveries were reported from the Jammu division and 94 cases and 69 recoveries from the Kashmir division.

No new cases of black fungus was reported and the total stays at 37.

As many as 322,286 people have been infected with coronavirus out of which 316,496 have recovered, while 4,386 have succumbed.

Active cases stand at 1404, out of which 574 are from the Jammu division and 830 from the Kashmir division.

