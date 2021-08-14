156 recoveries, 135 Covid cases, no death in 24 hrs in J&K

Srinagar, Aug 14 Recoveries outnumbered new cases in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday where 156 patients recovered while 135 new cases of Covid infections came to light during the last 24 hours.

Officials said 156 patients were discharged from hospitals upon recovery, 64 from Jammu division and 92 from Kashmir division while 135 tested positive, 37 from Jammu division and 98 from Kashmir division.

There was no COVID related death in the union territory on Saturday where 4,395 people have been killed by the coronavirus so far.

One case of black fungus was reported on Saturday as the total number of mucormycosis patients rose to 42.

So far, 323,325 people have been infected with coronavirus out of which 317,627 have recovered.

Total number of active cases is 1,303 out of which 545 are from Jammu division and 758 are from Kashmir division.

