160 new Covid cases, 144 recoveries, 1 death in J&K

Srinagar, July 28 After more than a fortnight, new Covid cases outnumbered recoveries in J&K on Wednesday as 160 new cases, 144 recoveries and one death were reported during the last 24 hours.

Officials said that 60 cases, 43 recoveries, and one death was reported from the Jammu division and 100 cases, and 101 recoveries from the Kashmir division.

The cases of black fungus remained at 35.

As many as 321,026 people have been infected with coronavirus out of which 315,511 have recovered, while 4,376 have succumbed.

The total number of active cases is 1,139, out of which 434 are from the Jammu division and 705 from the Kashmir division.

