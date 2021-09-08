163 Covid recoveries, 151 new cases in J&K

Srinagar, Sep 8 Recoveries remained ahead of new Covid cases in J&K on Wednesday where 163 recoveries, 151 new cases, and one death were reported during the last 24 hours.

Officials said 20 recoveries and 21 cases were reported from the Jammu division, and 143 recoveries and 130 cases from the Kashmir division.

Cases of black fungus stayed unchanged at 45.

As many as 326,310 people have been infected with coronavirus out of which 320,648 have recovered, while 4,411 have succumbed.

The total number of active cases is 1,251, out of which 252 are from the Jammu division and 999 from the Kashmir division.

