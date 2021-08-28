166 new Covid cases, 103 recoveries, 1 death in J&K in 24 hrs

Srinagar, Aug 28 New cases continued to outpace recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday where 166 new cases, 103 recoveries and one Covid related death was reported during the last 24 hours.

Officials said 166 tested positive, 29 from Jammu division and 137 from Kashmir division while 103 patients, 36 from Jammu division and 67 from Kashmir division were discharged from hospitals after recovery.

One patient succumbed in Jammu division as the total number of people killed by coronavirus in J&K rose to 4,406 so far.

A total of 324,969 people have been infected with the coronavirus in the union territory out of which 319,362 have recovered.

Total number of active cases is 1,211 out of which 337 are from Jammu division and 874 are from Kashmir division.

