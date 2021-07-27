183 Covid recoveries, 107 new cases, no death in J&K

Srinagar, July 27 There was no Covid related death on Tuesday in J&K where 183 patients recovered and 107 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours.

Officials said 68 recoveries and 40 cases were reported from the Jammu division and 115 recoveries and 67 cases from the Kashmir division.

The cases of black fungus stayed at 35.

As many as 320,866 people have been infected in J&K with coronavirus out of which 315,367 have recovered, while 4,375 have succumbed.

The total number of active cases is 1,124, out of which 418 are from the Jammu division and 706 from the Kashmir division.

