189 recoveries, 102 new cases, 1 death in J&K

Srinagar, July 26 Recoveries outnumbered new Covid cases in J&K on Monday where 189 patients recovered while 102 new cases and one death was reported during the last 24 hours.

Officials said 56 recoveries, 20 cases and one death were reported from the Jammu division and 133 recoveries, and 82 cases from the Kashmir division.

No new case of black fungus was reported, keeping the count at 35.

As many as 320,759 people have been infected with coronavirus out of which 315,184 have recovered, while 4,375 have succumbed.

The total number of active cases is 1,200 out of which 446 are from the Jammu division and 754 from the Kashmir division.

