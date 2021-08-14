19,541 new Covid cases & 105 deaths in Kerala in 24 hrs

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 14 It was another day of high number of Covid cases in Kerala on Saturday when 19,451 people turned positive after 1,39,223 samples were sent for testing in the past 24 hours.

A statement issued here by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the day's test positivity rate stood at 13.97 per cent, which fell marginally by around one per cent as compared to Friday.

Saturday also saw 19,104 people turn negative taking the active cases in the state to 1,80,240.

A total of 105 Covid deaths were reported taking the total death toll in the state to 18,499.

Malappuram district continued to lead reporting 3,038 positive cases followed by Trissur with 2,475 cases.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor