196 recoveries, 108 new cases, 1 death in J&K

Srinagar, Aug 9 Recoveries outnumbered new Covid cases in J&K on Monday with 196 patients discharged from hospitals while 108 new cases and one death were reported during the last 24 hours.

Officials said that 54 recoveries, 43 cases, and one death were reported from the Jammu division, and 142 recoveries and 65 cases from the Kashmir division.

A total of 37 cases of black fungus have also been reported so far.

Till date, 322,658 people have been infected with coronavirus out of which 316,957 have recovered, while 4,390 have succumbed.

The total number of active cases is 1,311, out of which 566 are from the Jammu division and 745 from the Kashmir division.

