2 die after their oxygen levels went down in Bihar hospital

Patna, Sep 20 Two persons have died in Bihar's Gopalganj district after their oxygen levels fell rapidly. The bodies have been handed over to the families without conducting the Covid tests.

The two died on Sunday night.

The doctors at the Sadar hospital handed over the bodies to their respective families without the Covid verification.

The deceased have been identified as Chandrama Sharma, a native of the Fatha village, and Nagma Khatoon, a native of Sunwaria village under Manjha block.

"Khatoon was admitted on Sunday morning and succumbed on a hospital bed after her oxygen level went down despite being on oxygen support," Dr Sanaul Mustafa, a senior physician of the Sadar hospital said.

"The relatives of Chandrama Sharma took him to Gorakhpur in an ambulance. His health deteriorated on the way and was unable to breathe properly. The relatives then headed towards the Sadar hospital for immediate treatment, but he died on the way," said Dr Mustafa.

Moharram Ansari, the husband of Nagma Khatoon said: "As she was having breathing problems, we admitted her to the Sadar hospital. The doctors told me that she may have an infection in lungs and throat. She was on oxygen support, but she died late on Sunday night. The doctors, after following the regular process, handed over the dead body without conducting the Covid test. We did not insist on the Covid test as it would not have helped us get her back again."

The families took the bodies home for conducting the last rites.

Similar situation was witnessed during the second wave of coronavirus in Bihar when many people died due to infections in the throat and lungs.

