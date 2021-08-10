20 students of two schools in Punjab test Covid positive

Chandigarh, Aug 10 With the re-opening of schools in Punjab, 20 students from two government schools in Ludhiana city on Tuesday tested positive for Covid-19.

While 12 students are from Kailash Nagar, eight are from Basti Jodhewal.

District Magistrate Varinder Kumar Sharma has ordered closure of both schools till August 24.

Also, testing of all students and teachers in both the schools has been ordered.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor