3 Covid deaths reported from Bihar's Gopalganj in 3 days

Patna, Sep 22 Bihar is returning to the clutches of Covid-19 as its Gopalganj district reported three deaths last 3 days, an official said.

All three deceased were Covid positive and died due to low oxygen levels.

Two of the deceased, who were residents of Gopalganj Sadar area, were admitted to the hospital on Monday. The doctors are unable to control the oxygen level of their bodies. They finally died on Tuesday evening.

Another woman of the district was also admitted in Sadar hospital. As her oxygen level was also down, the doctors of Sadar hospital referred her to Gorakhpur medical college but she died on the way.

Nawal Kishore Chaudhary, the district magistrate of Gopalganj said that three Corona cases were also detected in the district. They were directed for home isolation.

"The district administration has completed all arrangements to fight with Coronavirus in the district. We have appealed to people of the district to follow the guideline pertaining to Covid-19 and take adequate precautions to avoid infection," Chaudhary said.

The medical experts are suspecting that the third wave of Coronavirus is likely to start from the third or fourth week of September this year and its indications are surfacing in some of the districts of North Bihar.

Besides Gopalganj, 73 positive cases appeared in Madhubani district till Tuesday evening including 30 passengers who came from New Delhi on Swatantrata Senani Express train on Monday.

The Corona positive cases expected to go higher in coming festive seasons with migrant people of Bihar set to return in the months of October and November to celebrate Dusshahara, Diwali and Chatth Puja.

