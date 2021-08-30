33 kids, 7 adults die of mysterious fever in UP's Firozabad

Lucknow, Aug 30 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday confirmed that 32 children and seven adults had died in Firozabad, owing to a mysterious dengue-like fever in the district.

Adityanath visited the families of those who lost their members and assured them of help.

The Chief Minister also visited the 100-bed district hospital at Firozabad where children showing symptoms of the disease are being treated.

At least 30 children recently lost their lives in this hospital, reportedly to the mysterious fever.

"The dedicated Covid-19 ward at the district hospital of Firozabad is reserved for patients suffering from this fever," the Chief Minister told reporters.

Some of the districts in western Uttar Pradesh, including Mathura, Firozabad and Mainpuri, have witnessed a spike in cases of 'viral fever' which has made the government press the panic button.

BJP MLA from Firozabad, Manish Asija, had claimed on Sunday that 40 children died last week from the disease.

The claim was refuted by UP Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh who termed Asija's claims "wrong" and said that he received no such reports.

Firozabad District Magistrate, Chandra Vijay Singh denied that this was the third wave of the pandemic. "Due to heavy rains and water logging, dengue and malaria is the cause behind high fever among children," he said.

Health teams have tested the patients but they have all tested negative for Corona.

