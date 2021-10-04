40% of UP is now Covid free

Lucknow, Oct 4 Nearly 40 per cent of Uttar Pradesh is now Covid-19 free and the state government has declared that out of the total 75 districts, the active caseload in 31 of them has come down to zero.

The total active caseload in the entire state was also recorded at a further low of just 159 active cases as of Sunday.

About 21 districts of the state are now left with a single active case each.

The districts with zero active Covid cases include Amethi, Amroha, Baghpat, Ballia, Balrampur, Etah, Farrukhabad, Fatehpur, Ghazipur, Gonda, Hamirpur, Hapur, Hardoi, Hathras, Jalaun, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur, Kasganj, Lakhimpur Kheri, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Mainpuri, Mau, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Rampur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Shravasti, Varanasi, Sitapur and Unnao.

In the past 24 hours, the state reported 13 fresh Covid cases with seven patients recovering from the disease.

The overall positivity rate in Uttar Pradesh now stands at 2.16 per cent, while the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

"The fresh cases have declined by more than 38,000 from its peak which was 38,055 on April 24. The state has also been able to restrict the daily Covid case-count below 50 for over 50 days in a row," said an official release.

The state is also close to administering 11 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses, leading the country's inoculation drive against the virus.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor