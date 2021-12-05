553 returnees from 'at risk' countries in Gurugram test Covid -ve

Gurugram, Dec 5 The Gurugram Health department has identified 553 people who have recently returned from 12 high-risk countries. All of these people were asked to get the RT-PCR tests done at the airport.

According to the Health officials, the first report of all returnees has come negative, including those who came here for treatment at the city hospitals.

"The Health department has started monitoring all these people. Feedback about their health is also being taken from them. After eight days, they will be re-tested. All these patients are healthy and are in self-isolation. Health officials call all returnees three to four times a day to get information about their health," Virender Yadav, Gurugram Chief Medical Officer, said.

The department has received lists of 1,888 people from the Central government who have recently travelled abroad, Yadav added.

He said that the report of all these 553 patients came negative in the tests conducted at the airport after which they have been instructed to stay in self-isolation at home. A list of nearly 500 people will come on Sunday. The team of the Health department will identify all those people who have travelled from the 'high risk' countries.

District Surveillance Officer, Jai Prakash said that none of these who have returned from high-risk countries have completed eight days in home isolation.

"The RT-PCR tests will be conducted after their completion of eight-day self-isolation and if the report comes negative then their isolation period will be over. If the test of samples of any person returning from abroad is found positive, then they will be sent for genomic sequencing for confirmation," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor