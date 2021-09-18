84-year-old Kerala woman gets both dose of Covid vax 30-mins apart

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 18 An 84-year-old Kerala woman was administered two doses of the Covid vaccine within a gap of 30 minutes.

The incident was reported from the state-run-hospital at Aluva in Ernakulum district.

Thandamma Pappu, who was accompanied by her son for the vaccination, said: "I was given the first dose and I returned from the room and when I was outside, I told my son that I forgot my footwear. So when I returned to take my footwear, a lady official came and said to me to leave the footwear and come inside.

"She did not even care to hear what I was saying and she took me inside and asked me to sit on a chair and no sooner had I done so, another lady came and gave me the second shot," said Pappu.

Later when she repeatedly told about receiving two doses, she was asked to sit in a room for an hour.

After the doctors found out that things are all well, she was allowed to return home.

She said after that incident, health officials called her a few times to find out how she has been, and she told them she was perfectly fine.

A few months back, a similar incident took place at Alappuzha district.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor