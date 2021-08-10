9 Covid-19 patients die after oxygen pipe rupture in Russia

Moscow, Aug 10 Nine Covid-19 patients died on Monday due to a disruption in oxygen supply at a Russian hospital after an underground oxygen pipe burst.

There were 71 people in intensive care at the Republican Clinical Emergency Hospital in Vladikavkaz, the capital city of the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania, at the time of the incident, with 13 of them on ventilators, local media reported.

Patients that have survived are currently under medical supervision, the Xinhua news agency reported.

An investigation into the incident is underway.

