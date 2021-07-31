9 markets closed in Chennai till Aug 9 to check Covid spread

Chennai, July 31 The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has ordered closure of nine markets and commercial establishments where large number of people gather, till August 9, 2021, starting from Saturday.

The market closure is to prevent the spread of the coronavirus which in turn would impact the livelihood of the people.

The nine markets that are ordered to be closed are: Ranganathan Street till Mambalam railway station; Purasawalkam - Doveton Junction to Brickklin Road Junction, Bharathi Salai Ratna Cafe Junction to Bells Road Junction; Fakir Sahib Street, Habibullah Street, Pulipone Bazaar, NSC Bose Road-Kuralagam Junction to Mint Street Junction; Royapuram Kalmandapam Salai, Water Tank to Kamatchi Amman Koil, Aminjikarai police outpost to Pulla Avenue Thiru Vi Ka Park Junction, and Red Hills Anjaneyar Statue to Ambedkar Statue.

According GCC, the Kothwal Chavadi market will also be closed from August 1 till August 9, 2021.

On Friday, extending the Covid-19 lockdown till August 9 without any new relaxations, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had said officials can decide on closure of places where there is large gathering of people.

Stalin also said that action can be taken against owners of shops and other establishments who do not follow the safety protocol.

