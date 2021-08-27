90% teachers, 89% non-teaching staff in TN schools got first vax dose: Minister

Chennai, Aug 27 The Health Minister of Tamil Nadu, Ma Subramanian, said on Friday that 90.1 per cent teachers and 89.32 per cent non-teaching staff in Tamil Nadu schools have been vaccinated with at least the first dose of Covid vaccine.

The minister was speaking at a functioning organised by the Greater Chennai Corporation for vaccinating teachers, non-teaching staff and their family members.

Subramanian said that officials have been directed to vaccinate teaching and non-teaching staff before schools in the state reopen on September 1 for Classes IX to XII.

He said that teachers, non-teaching staff and their family members can get their first/second dose of vaccine through such special camps as organised by the Greater Chennai Corporation.

The minister also said that the state administered 5,72,898 doses of vaccine on Thursday, the most in a single day.

He also praised the Greater Chennai Corporation for vaccinating 1,35,865 persons on a single day across all the 200 wards in the city.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor