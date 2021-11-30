Africa's Covid cases near 8.64 mn

Addis Ababa, Nov 30 The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa reached 8,638,595 as of Monday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The specialised healthcare agency of the African Union (AU) said the death toll across the continent stands at 222,827, and some 8,089,604 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Ethiopia are among the countries with the most cases on the continent, said Africa CDC, Xinhua news agency reported.

South Africa has recorded the most Covid cases in Africa with nearly 3 million cases, followed by the northern African country Morocco with 949,732 as of Monday evening, it said.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region, according to the Africa CDC.

