Africa's Covid cases surpass 8.55mn

Addis Ababa, Nov 14 The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa has reached 8,553,696, according to health authorities.

The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said the death toll from the pandemic across the continent stands at 220,546, reports Xinhua news agency.

Some 7,975,484 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease so far, according to the Africa CDC.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia and Libya are among the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the agency.

In terms of the caseloads, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected, according to the Africa CDC.

