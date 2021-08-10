After nod to 11 new medical colleges, TN to add 1,650 MBBS seats

Chennai, Aug 10 Tamil Nadu is all set to add another 1,650 MBBS seats, taking the total tally to nearly 5,200, if all the 11 new government medical colleges in the state get recognition from the National Medical Council (NMC).

According to state Health Minister, Ma Subramanian, inspections by the NMC has already been completed in four of the eleven new medical colleges.

Subramanian while speaking to said, "Surprise inspections were conducted at Dindigul, Tiruppur, Namakkal and Krishnagiri medical colleges by the NMC officials in the past ten days. They are expected to visit the seven remaining colleges in the next few days and as these are surprise visits we don't have any timelines."

The panel of officials appointed by the NMC visits the newly constructed medical colleges and inspect the Anatomy, Physiology, and Biochemistry laboratories.

The team also inspects the general wards, the number of trained doctors, professors and teachers as well as the hostel facilities for both boys and girls. The attached hospital along with the patient flow is also a matter that would be studied in detail by the inspection team before granting license to a medical college.

With 11 new medical colleges getting clearance, the Tamil Nadu will have a medical college in each district of the state, catering to the health of the population including the rural populace.

Dr Nayarayana Babu, Director, Medical Education, Tamil Nadu said, "With the sanctioning of the 11 new medical colleges, other than the increase in the number of seats, the tertiary medical care will also improve giving a big boost to the general health of the state's people."

The new medical colleges will provide "quality training" to aspirant doctors and the paramedical staff as well as provide super specialty treatment to even the village population and the poor without any cost.

Most of these medical colleges will have 700-750 beds.

The central government had given permission to open 11 medical colleges in the state as part of the national mission to increase the number of medical colleges in the country.

However, the colleges will have to undergo inspection by the NMC appointed officials including doctors, before they get permission to commence classes.

