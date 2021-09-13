AIIMS Delhi treated 12,094 patients per day in 2019-20: Annual report

New Delhi, Sep 13 India's premier health institution, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi, treated over 44 lakh patients in 2019-20, the hospital's annual report has revealed.

The total number of the outpatients, including casualties, stood at 44,14,490 for the year 2019-20.

As per the annual report, India's leading health institute saw about 6 lakh more patients as compared to 2018-19. In 2019-20, more than 2.5 lakh patients were admitted to the hospital for treatment, an increase of over 13,000 as compared to the previous year.

AIIMS performed over two lakh surgeries in the year, as per the annual report of 2019-20.

According to the National Institute of Ranking Frameworks, AIIMS topped the list of best medical institutes in the country for 2021, followed by PGIMER, Chandigarh, and Christian Medical College, Vellore.

Calculating on a daily basis, AIIMS treated over 12,094 patients per day in OPD in 2019-20.

The death rate has been recorded the same as last year in the AIIMS annual report at 1.7 per cent. However, there has been a decrease in the death rate in the cardiac, thoracic and neuroscience centres. The death rate in trauma centers has also come down to 5 per cent from 6 per cent in 2018-19.

As per the annual report, there are 1,095 sanctioned faculty members in AIIMS, of which 336 posts are lying vacant. At the same time, only 10,189 non-faculty staff are working out of a total 12,318 sectioned posts, as per the report.

