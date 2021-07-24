Andhra logs 2K more Covid cases, tally rises to 19.5L

Amaravati, July 24 Andhra Pradesh on Saturday logged 2,174 new Covid cases, raising the state's overall tally beyond 19.5 lakh, even as its active caseload dropped to 22,358.

As many as 2,737 more persons recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, raising the state's total number of recoveries to over 19.1 lakh.

East Godavari district reported the highest number of cases at 418, followed by Chittoor (329), Krishna (248), Nellore (246), Prakasam (233), West Godavari (209), Guntur (132), Visakhapatnam (103), Kadapa (89), Anantapur (67), Srikakulam (63), Vizianagaram (29) and Kurnool (8).

Except for Vizianagaram, all the other districts of Andhra Pradesh have now reported more than 1 lakh Covid cases, though Vizianagaram is also drawing closer towards that mark, just short of 19,000 cases.

East Godavari tops the chart with more than 2.7 lakh cases, followed by Chittoor with 2.2 lakh cases.

Meanwhile, 18 more persons succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the state's overall Covid death toll to 13,241.

With 74,820 more tests conducted in the past 24 hours, the total number of tests carried out in Andhra Pradesh so far has crossed the 2.4 crore-mark.

