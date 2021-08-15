Andhra Pradesh extends night curfew till Aug 21

Amaravati, Aug 15 As part of its efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19, the Andhra Pradesh government on Sunday further extended the night curfew till August 21.

Principal Secretary, Health, Medical and Family Welfare, Anil Kumar Singhal issued the orders extending the 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew for another week.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code would continue to be in force even during non-curfew hours.

He said the decision was taken after a thorough review of the Covid-19 situation and keeping in view the number of positive cases.

Not more than 150 persons will be allowed at marriages, functions and religious events. The official made it clear that following Covid appropriate behaviour was a must at all congregations. Any violation will attract action under Sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and other applicable laws.

He directed the district Collectors, Commissioners and Superintendents of Police to enforce the orders scrupulously.

Meanwhile, during the last 24 hours the state recorded 1,506 new Covid positive cases and 16 deaths. A total of 65,500 tests were conducted during the period.

The fresh cases pushed the cumulative tally to 19,93,697 while the death toll mounted to 13,647.

Officials said 1,835 people recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally of recovered to 19,62,185. Currently, 17,865 cases are active in the state.

The health authorities have so far conducted 2,56,61,449 tests.

