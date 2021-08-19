Andhra Pradesh logs 1,501 more Covid cases, 10 deaths

Amaravati, Aug 19 Andhra Pradesh on Thursday registered 1,501 new Covid cases, taking its overall tally beyond 19.9 lakh, even as its active cases dropped to 15,738.

As many as 1,697 more persons recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the state's total number of recoveries over 19.6 lakh.

East Godavari district reported the highest number of cases at 315, followed by Nellore with 242, Chittoor 174, West Godavari 150, Krishna 147, Guntur 141, Visakhapatnam 109, Prakasam 107, Kadapa 49, Srikakulam 30, Anantapur 21, Kurnool 10, and Vizianagaram six.

East Godavari tops the chart with more than 2.8 lakh cases, followed by Chittoor with 2.3 lakh.

Meanwhile, 10 more persons succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, taking the state's overall Covid death toll to 13,696.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor