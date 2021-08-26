Andhra Pradesh logs 1,539 more Covid cases, 12 deaths

Amaravati, Aug 26 Andhra Pradesh on Thursday recorded 1,539 new Covid cases, taking the state's overall tally beyond 20 lakh, even as its active caseload slightly rose to 14,448.

As many as 1,140 more persons recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, increasing the state's total number of recoveries to over 19.7 lakh.

Chittoor district reported the highest number of cases at 243, followed by East Godavari with 228, Krishna 194, Nellore 176, West Godavari 163, Guntur 127, Prakasam 126, Visakhapatnam 92, Kadapa 80, Vizianagaram 54, Anantapur 26, and Kurnool and Srikakulam 15 each.

East Godavari tops the chart with more than 2.8 lakh cases, followed by Chittoor with 2.3 lakh.

Meanwhile, 12 more persons succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the state's overall Covid death toll to 13,778.

