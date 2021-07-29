Andhra Pradesh records 2K more Covid cases, 20 deaths

Amaravati, July 29 Andhra Pradesh on Thursday recorded 2,107 new Covid cases, taking its overall tally beyond 19.6 lakh, even as its active caseload rose to 21,279.

As many as 1,807 more recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the state's total number of recoveries over 19.2 lakh.

Chittoor district reported the highest number of cases at 392, followed by East Godavari 316, Krishna 303, Nellore 242, Prakasam 200, Guntur 193, Visakhapatnam 163, West Godavari 69, Anantapur 61, Kadapa 58, Srikakulam 44, Kurnool 38 and Vizianagaram 28.

After a short spell, East Godavari has returned to reporting a high number of infections.

It tops the chart with more than 2.7 lakh cases, followed by Chittoor with 2.3 lakh cases.

Meanwhile, 20 more persons succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, taking the state's overall Covid death toll to 13,332.

With 78,784 more tests conducted in the past 24 hours, the total number of tests carried out in Andhra Pradesh so far has crossed the 2.44 crore mark.

