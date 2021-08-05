Andhra Pradesh sees 2,145 more Covid cases, 24 deaths

Amaravati, Aug 5 Andhra Pradesh on Thursday logged 2,145 new Covid cases, taking its tally beyond 19.7 lakh, while its active caseload slightly rose to 20,302.

As many as 2,003 more persons recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the state's total number of recoveries over 19.4 lakh.

East Godavari district reported the highest number of cases at 428, followed by Chittoor with 369, Nellore 304, Krishna 251, Guntur 181, Prakasam 160, West Godavari 108, Kadapa 103, Visakhapatnam 89, Kurnool 54, Anantapur 36, Srikakulam 34, and Vizianagaram 28.

East Godavari also tops the state's cumulative tally with more than 2.7 lakh cases, followed by Chittoor with 2.3 lakh.

Meanwhile, 24 more persons succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 13,468.

As many as 82,297 more tests were conducted in the past 24 hours.

