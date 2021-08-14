Andhra records 1,535 more Covid cases, 18 deaths in 24 hrs

Amaravati, Aug 14 Andhra Pradesh on Saturday registered 1,535 new Covid cases, raising the state's overall tally beyond 19.9 lakh, even as its active caseload dropped to 18,210.

As many as 2,075 more persons recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, increasing the state's total number of recoveries over 19.6 lakh.

East Godavari district reported the highest number of cases at 299, followed by Chittoor (237), Nellore (211), West Godavari (177), Guntur (173), Krishna (109), Prakasam (107), Visakhapatnam (65), Srikakulam (54), Kadapa (39), Anantapur (31), Vizianagaram (25) and Kurnool (8).

Except for Vizianagaram, all the other districts of Andhra Pradesh have now reported more than 1 lakh Covid cases, though Vizianagaram is also drawing closer towards that mark, just short of 18,300 cases.

East Godavari tops the chart with more than 2.8 lakh cases, followed by Chittoor with 2.3 lakh cases.

Meanwhile, 16 more persons succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the state's overall Covid death toll to 13,631.

With 69,088 more tests conducted in the past 24 hours, the total number of tests carried out in Andhra Pradesh so far has crossed the 2.55 crore-mark.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor