Andhra records 1,627 more Covid cases, 17 fresh deaths

Amaravati, July 26 Andhra Pradesh on Monday logged 1,627 new Covid cases, taking the state's overall tally beyond 19.5 lakh, even as its active caseload dropped to 21,748.

As many as 2,017 more persons recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the state's total number of recoveries over 19.2 lakh.

Chittoor district reported the highest number of cases at 357, followed by East Godavari with 284, Prakasam 235, Nellore 216, Kadapa 126, West Godavari 110, Krishna 103, Guntur 81, Visakhapatnam 57, Srikakulam 26, Anantapur 16, Kurnool 12, and Vizianagaram four.

East Godavari tops the chart with more than 2.7 lakh cases, followed by Chittoor with 2.2 lakh cases.

Meanwhile, 17 more persons succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, taking the state's overall Covid death toll to 13,273.

With 57,672 more tests conducted in the past 24 hours, the total number of tests carried out in Andhra Pradesh so far has crossed the 2.41 crore mark.

