Assam vaccinates over 7 lakh people on PM's birthday

Guwahati, Sep 18 On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modis 71st birthday on Friday, Assam set a new record by administering Covid vaccine doses to over seven lakh people in 33 districts across the state.

Health officials in Guwahati said that on the direction of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, 4,575 Covid vaccination centres were functional on Friday to make the mega vaccination drive a success, with Nagaon district administering the highest number with 54,561 doses, followed by Cachar (50,630) and Tinsukia (47,655).

According to the officials, following Friday's mega vaccination drive, 2.16 crore people in Assam have been inoculated, with over 44 lakh people receiving both the doses.

The Chief Minister said that in terms of Covid vaccination, Assam has made good progress with 75 per cent of the total eligible population already receiving Covid jabs, including 20 per cent who received both the doses.

He said that with ramping up infrastructure coupled with training of man power, the state is in a position to bring the remaining population under the inoculation coverage.

In a different event, the Chief Minister on Friday virtually dedicated 14 PSA (Pressure Swing Adsorption) oxygen generators, set up in 14 medical colleges and hospitals across the state.

Assam received 40 oxygen generators as donations from the PM CARES Fund.

The 14 oxygen generators with generating capacity of 15.71 metric tonne per day and the remaining 26 generators with their generating capacity of 47.69 metric tonne would be commissioned shortly.

Sarma said: "I am happy to dedicate 14 PSA oxygen generators to the service of the people on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday which is being celebrated as the 'Sewa and Samarpan Divas'. These oxygen generation plants with their generating capacity will greatly help the health services delivery system of the state to provide critical care facilities to the patients."

