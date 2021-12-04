At 8,603, India sees dip in Covid cases in a day

New Delhi, Dec 4 India on Saturday reported 8,603 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. In the same time span, a total of 415 deaths have also been reported across the nation, said the Ministry of Health and Family welfare on Saturday morning. With the addition of 415 new deaths, the death toll has climbed to 4,70,530.

The recovery of 8,190 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recoveries to 3,40,53,856. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.35 per cent, highest since March 2020.

India's Active caseload presently stands at 99,974. Active cases constitute 0.29 per cent of the country's total Positive Cases, which is lowest since March 2020.

Also in the same period, a total of 12,52,596 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 64.60 crore cumulative tests.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate at 0.81 per cent has remained less than 1 per cent for the last 20 days now.

The daily positivity rate stands at 0.69 per cent, which has also remained below 2 per cent for last 61 days and less than 3 per cent for 96 consecutive days now.

With the administration of 73,63,706 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 126.53 crore as of Saturday morning. This has been achieved through 1,31,55,745 sessions.

More than 21.38 crore balance and unutilized Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, according to the health ministry as of on Saturday morning. India has administered over 126.53 cr vaccine doses so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

