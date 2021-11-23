Aus Covid caseload crosses 200K

Canberra, Nov 23 Australia's overall Covid caseload crossed the 200,000 mark on Tuesday as the country is battling an ongoing third wave of the pandemic.

With over 1,000 new cases registered in the last 24 hours, the country's infection tally now stands at 200,651, reports Xinhua news agency.

Also in the same period, 21 more people succumbed to the virus, the highest single-day figure since October, taking the total death toll to 1,968.

Till date, 91.7 per cent of Austral aged 16 and over have received one vaccine dose and 85.5 per cent were fully inoculated, according to the latest data released by the Department of Health.

