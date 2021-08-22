B'desh records 4,804 new Covid cases; 139 deaths

Dhaka, Aug 22 Bangladesh on Sunday reported 4,804 new Covid-19 cases and 139 more deaths, taking the overall caseload to 1,461,998 and death toll to 25,282, respectively, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 31,689 samples were tested in the last 24 hours as of 8 a.m. on Sunday across Bangladesh, Xinhua news agency reported.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 1,363,874 including 8,453 new recoveries on Sunday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the Covid-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.73 per cent and the current recovery rate is 93.29 per cent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily cases of 16,230 on July 28 and the highest number of deaths of 264 twice on August 5 and August 10.

