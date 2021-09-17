Behaviour of healthcare workers essential part of treatment: Mandaviya

New Delhi, Sep 17 Union Health Mimister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Friday that the behaviour of healthcare workers towards the patients is also an essential part of the treatment, adding that ensuring safety of the patients is a continuation of the ancient healthcare practice.

The minister on Friday launched a scheme named 'MusQan' that aims to deliver quality healthcare services to children, besides launching the Maternal Perinatal Child Death Surveillance Response (MPCDSR) software at an event to mark World Patient Safety Day.

Mandaviya said that Sushruta's 'Charaka Samhita' mentions many medical instruments which are used even today with minimal modifications, which shows the dedication of our ancestors in preserving each and every life.

Mandaviya also released the operational guidelines for Quality Darpan, a half-yearly update on key achievements and learnings under the NQAS initiative.

He underlined the states and UTs' performance in the implementation of National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) and LaQshya, and said that quality should be integrated in our day-to-day practices.

He said that schemes like NQAS, LaQshya, Kayakalp etc. have played a pivotal role in reinstating trust and confidence of the community in the public health facilities.

