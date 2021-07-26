Biocon arm to make antibody for Covid treatment

Bengaluru, July 26 Leading biotech major Biocon's arm Biocon Biologics Ltd on Monday said it would make an antibody in partnership with the US-based Adagio Therapeutics to treat Covid symptoms.

"Adagio has granted an exclusive license to us to manufacture and market an antibody for treating Covid in India and select emerging markets," said the city-based integrated biosimilars firm in a statement.

The drug (ADG20) is a novel monoclonal antibody, which targets the spike protein of Sars-CoV-2 and related coronaviruses. It is in a global clinical development by Adagio as an agent to treat and prevent Covid.

"The drug can enable outpatient administration as a single injection to prevent and treat Covid symptoms," said the statement.

The drug has been designed and engineered to have high potency for neutralising the infection.

"The drug has the potential to impact viral replication and subsequent disease through multiple mechanisms of action," said the company.

Adagio is advancing the drug through multiple clinical trials on a global basis.

"The antibody has a long half-life, which allows for immediate and durable protection against Covid up to 1 year," added the statement.

