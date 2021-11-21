Booster Dose: What top health experts have to say

New Delhi, Nov 21 The discussion about booster dose has gained momentum among top health experts as they recommend it to people with comorbidities and healthcare workers. Some also argue that the priority should be to innoculate the entire population with both doses of vaccines first.

The US government on Friday opened up Covid booster shots to all adults in an effort to curb rising infections.

However, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that a decision on booster dose would be taken based on the expert recommendation only, adding that, the priority is to complete the adult vaccination programme with both doses at the earliest.

Talking to , Dr Samiran Panda, Head, Epidemiology and Infectious diseases division at the Indian Council of Medical Research

