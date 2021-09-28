Can't sleep at night? Use 10-3-2-1 formula for a good night's sleep

Because of changing lifestyles, many people face sleep problems. Some people take pills because they cannot sleep. Inadequate sleep can lead to poor health for many. So sleep is an integral part of human life. Getting enough sleep can help you get rid of many physical problems. A doctor from Britain's National Health Service (NHS) has come up with a 10-3-2-1 formula to solve this problem. Doctors claim that if you use this formula, you can easily get a good night's sleep without any medication or treatment. Discussion of this doctor's formula is being talked about in Britain.

According to The Sun, Raj Karan, a native Indian doctor in the NHS, shared the formula on TikTok. Explaining the 10-3-2-1 trick in detail, it is said that 10 hours before going to bed, reduce the amount of caffeine i.e. tea-coffee, cold drinks. Caffeine intake destroys sleep. If you go to bed at 10 o'clock every night, you should stop consuming caffeine (a stimulant in tea leaves or coffee beans) from 12 noon. The doctor further says that heavy diet or drinks should be stopped 3 hours before going to bed. A period of 3 hours is enough to digest it after a meal. So do not feel the problem of gas or indigestion at night. After lying straight on some bed, the eyes soon become heavy with sleep and the person falls into a deep sleep.

At the same time, Dr. Raj Karan has said about the third trick, you should finish your usual work 2 hours before going to bed. Doing so will open your mind. This way, you will not have unnecessary thoughts while sleeping in bed regarding office or household chores. This will help you sleep better. Also 1 hour before bed (Perfect Night Sleep) turn off your TV, laptop and mobile so stay away from the screen. In fact, the blue light coming out of the screen causes pain in the eyes, which affects the brain. Turning off all the screens an hour before bedtime relaxes the eyes and mind and you soon go to sleep.