Cases of Covid rising in Kerala worrying: Rahul

New Delhi, July 30 In view of the increasing numbers of Covid in Kerala, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that the rising cases in the state are worrying and appealed to people to follow all safety measures.

"Rising cases of Coronavirus infections in Kerala are worrying. I appeal to our brothers and sisters in the state to follow all safety measures and guidelines. Please take care," he said in a tweet.

The Congress Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad remarks came after Kerala witnessed a spike in the number of Covid cases in recent days.

Over 20,000 new cases were recorded on Thursday for the third successive day, an official statement said.

As many as 22,064 people tested positive on Thursday, against 22,056 on Wednesday and 22,129 on Tuesday.

