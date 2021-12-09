Centre approves five genome sequencing machines for MP

New Delhi, Dec 9 In a key development on Thursday, the Union Health Ministry approved five genomen sequencing machines for Madhya Pradesh.

The machines have been provided to the state in view of the emergence of the new Covid variant, Omicron. They will be installed in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Rewa and Gwalior.

The decision was taken after Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a meeting involving state health minister Vishwas Sarang on Thursday.

Prior to this, the state had to depend on the genomen sequencing facilities in Delhi, and had to wait 10-12 days to receive the reports.

The ministry has also given its nod for special budget allocation for six medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh and a super-speciality hospital in Bhopal.

