Chile reports over 2,000 daily Covid-19 cases

Santiago, Nov 26 Chile has reported more than 2,000 Covid-19 cases, after registering 2,641 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 1,751,769 cases, said the Ministry of Health.

There were also 43 Covid-19 deaths reported on Thursday, bringing the total to 38,218, the Ministry added.

In its daily report, the Ministry said the national positivity rate climbed to 2.99 per cent on Wednesday.

In the Santiago Metropolitan Region, the positivity rate was 2 per cent, while in seven of the country's 16 regions it was equal to or less than 2 per cent, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the weekly moving average, Chile surpassed the 2,000 daily average of cases in the last few days, a trend not seen since mid-July.

The south American country began reporting a sustained increase in the number of cases at the beginning of September, after registering an average of 500 daily cases previously.

