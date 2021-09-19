China reports 43 new locally transmitted Covid cases

Beijing, Sep 19 China reported 43 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases, all in Fujian province amid a resurgence of the virus, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.

Also reported were 23 new imported cases nine in Yunnan, three each in Hubei, Guangxi and Sichuan, two each in Shanghai and Guangdong, and one in Tianjin, reports Xinhua news agency.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to Covid-19 were reported, the Commission said.

A total of 8,792 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Saturday.

Among them, 8,248 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 544 remained hospitalised.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases on the mainland reached 95,689 by Sunday, including 927 patients still receiving treatment, nine of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 90,126 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

