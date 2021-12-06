China's Harbin adds more Covid risk areas

Beijing, Dec 6 Harbin, capital of China's Heilongjiang province, has designated five more neighbourhoods as medium-risk areas for Covid-19 due to a spike in the number of confirmed cases.

The city's anti-epidemic headquarters on Saturday evening added three medium-risk areas starting from Sunday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Harbin currently has more than 20 medium-risk areas across the city.

The provincial health committee reported 10 locally transmitted Covid-19 cases on Saturday, all in Harbin.

The province has a total of 29 local cases and one asymptomatic carrier, according to the committee.

The city's education bureau on Sunday announced that primary and secondary schools, including secondary vocational schools, and off-campus training institutions in the districts that involve risk areas will continue to carry out online lessons until further notice.

As of Monday morning, China's overall Covid caseload has increased to 99,160, while the death toll stood at 4,636.

