Chinese mainland reports 16 imported Covid cases, 6 local infections

Beijing, Sep 30 As many as 16 imported Covid-19 cases and six locally-transmitted infections were reported on the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Thursday.

All of the newly-added local cases were reported in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, the commission said.

Shanghai saw one new suspected case who arrived from outside the mainland, it said.

There were no new deaths from Covid-19.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor