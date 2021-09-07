Chinese mainland reports 36 imported Covid cases

Beijing, Sep 7 The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 36 imported Covid-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Tuesday.

Of the new imported infections, 22 were reported in Yunnan, four each in Shanghai and Fujian, two each in Liaoning and Guangdong, and one each in Zhejiang and Shandong, said the commission, Xinhua news agency reported.

No new deaths or suspected cases related to Covid-19 were reported on Monday, said the commission.

