Chinese mainland reports 53 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases

Beijing, Aug 1 The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 53 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Sunday.

Of the locally transmitted cases, 30 were reported in Jiangsu, 12 in Henan, four in Hunan, three in Yunnan, and one each in Fujian, Shandong, Hubei and Ningxia, according to the commission.

Also reported were 22 new imported cases, of which seven were reported in Yunnan, five in Shanghai, three in Tianjin, two each in Inner Mongolia and Guangdong, one each in Zhejiang, Henan and Sichuan, the Xinhua news agency reported.

One new suspected case was reported in Shanghai, arriving from outside the mainland, while no deaths related to Covid-19 were reported, the commission added.

