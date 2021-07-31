Cinema halls, malls, bars to reopen in Odisha from Aug 1

Bhubaneswar, July 31 With the improvement in Covid-19 situation in many districts, the Odisha government on Saturday allowed reopening of malls, cinema halls and bars with adherence to Covid-19 protocols.

The State government, in its revised guidelines for the month of August, has allowed the malls, parks, cinemas, sea beaches to reopen from August 1. Dine-in has been allowed in restaurants, bars and dhabas up to 50 per cent capacity with strict adherence to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, said special relief commissioner (SRC) P.K. Jena.

However, adult visitors to these places in Cuttack, Puri and Bhubaneswar need to show double dose vaccination certificates, he said.

Jena said that out of the total 30 districts in Odisha, Covid-19 cases are almost negligible in 27 districts. However, the graph is high in districts including Puri, Khordha and Cuttack and the situation is not worsening, he said.

The night curfew will remain in force in all districts from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. The weekend shutdown restrictions will continue in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri towns only, the SRC said.

All the shops and commercial centres across the State will remain open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. everyday and in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri only on weekdays. During the weekend shutdown, all emergency services will continue as it is, he said.

Museums, tourist places, zoos, monuments, swimming pools have also been allowed to reopen in the State.

On reopening of places of warships for the public, Jena said the local authorities have been empowered to take decision on reopening of temples and other religious places considering the Covid situation in their jurisdiction. However, offering of prasad/bhog in temples are not allowed.

For Jagannath Temple in Puri and Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar, the temple administrations will decide on reopening of these shrines, he pointed out.

All educational institutions are allowed to function as per guidelines issued by the departments concerned and the State government has also allowed inter-state bus transport with seating capacity.

Jatra, opera, open air theatres with 50 per cent seating capacity; street food vendors with on spot eating and daily & weekly haats have been allowed by the government.

Marriage functions will continue with a ceiling of 25 participants and 20 participants in funerals & last rites. Maximum 100 persons can join in all official meetings including Business to Business meetings while 30 persons are allowed for official programmes like inaugurations and laying of foundation stones.

All religious, political & cultural gatherings, exhibitions, trade fairs & melas have been prohibited in the State.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor