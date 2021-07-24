Colleges gear up to welcome students from Monday in K'taka

Bengaluru, July 24 After the long Covid-19 hiatus, degree Colleges across the state in Karnataka are gearing up to welcome students to the campuses which are opening on Monday (July 26).

However, only those students who have taken at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine will be allowed in the campuses. Though hostels are going to open, the students will have to wait some more time for extracurricular activities.

The college managements are also advising students to bring their own water bottles and not to share food with others. With graduation examinations beginning from August 10, the students will have to forget the fun part and switch over to study mode.

Satish M. Bejjihally, Member of Academic Council, Bengaluru City University and Principal of Vidya Sanskar Institute of Science, Commerce and Management, stated that teachers were deputed as mentors to ensure administration of Covid-19 vaccination to all students. "The students are going to miss that emotional connection in the campus as we are stressing on social distancing," he added.

"We have been left with little time before examinations for graduation students. Practical exams are starting from August 2. We are not going to waste one single hour," he pointed out.

However, Bengaluru City University (BCU) management has planned a "welcome back to campus" programme for students on Monday. Prof Lingaraja Gandhi, the Vice-Chancellor of BCU stated that they have planned to welcome students with roses. Sanitiser and masks will also be provided to them," he adds.

"It is going to motivate them to attend classes and at the same time create awareness on Covid protocols," he underlines. The BCU campus was sanitized on Friday. The colleges have reported that as many as 75 per cent of their students are vaccinated.

Colleges affiliated with the Bangalore University will start operating from Monday. However, the Jnanabharathi campus will be open from August 2 for post graduation students.

College authorities are confident that the students will turn out in good numbers as most of them got Covid-19 vaccination. Since, hostel facilities are available in most of the colleges except for those which have been turned into Covid Care centres, outstation, out of state and foreign students will come back to campuses shortly, they added.

