'Competition in pvt sector will help provide healthcare at affordable prices'

New Delhi, Nov 16 Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said competition in the private health sector will help in providing health facilities at affordable prices to the people.

Speaking on the private partnership in the health sector, Mandaviya added, "Competition will help in providing health facilities at affordable prices."

"Total health starts with preventive care. Like 'Fit India', yoga, 'Khelo India' are part of total health. Ayushman Bharat health and wellness centres are a backbone of our health system," the Minister said. Under the guidance and leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are moving in the direction of total health, he added.

The Minister said a drive will be launched to register for the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

"Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission is a revolution and will help us in keeping digital records. Health and wellness centres are important for screening and early detection of disease and therefore cure can be timely done," Mandaviya added.

While addressing the inaugural programme of the Health Pavilion at ITF2021, Mandaviya said, "Health is not trade for us but for total health, people should get good facilities, this is what we desire." The purpose of the health pavilion is to create awareness and project the importance of total health which is synonymous with affordable healthcare. He announced a month-long campaign as part of "Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav" to create awareness.

"As much as Rs 64,000 crore has been sanctioned by the Government of India with the aim that every district will be covered to strengthen health infrastructure of the country," said Mandaviya adding that, "We need more doctors and we are investing in hospitals and increasing doctor-patient ratio also".

He highlighted the achievements of the country in terms of high vaccination coverage. "We have achieved 113 crore vaccination doses administration with the support of various stakeholders," he said.

